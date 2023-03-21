S&P/TSX composite up more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

Send this page to someone via email

Strength in energy stocks as well as the financial and technology sectors helped Canada’s main stock index gain more than 150 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 168.22 points at 19,687.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 244.21 points at 32,488.79. The S&P 500 index was up 35.17 points at 3,986.74, while the Nasdaq composite was up 97.14 points at 11,772.68.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.93 cents US compared with 73.13 cents US on Monday.

The May crude contract was up 66 cents at US$68.48 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.16 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$28.00 at US$1,954.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up three cents at US$3.99 a pound.