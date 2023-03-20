S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped higher by strength in the base metal stocks as well as the energy and telecommunication sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 116.34 points at 19,504.06.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 337.38 points at 32,199.36. The S&P 500 index was up 31.42 points at 3,948.06, while the Nasdaq composite was up 37.52 points at 11,668.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.16 cents US compared with 72.81 cents US on Friday.

The May crude contract was down 43 cents at US$66.50 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.29 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down 40 cents at US$1,973.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was up seven cents at US$3.96 a pound.