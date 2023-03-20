Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2023 11:37 am
The S&P/TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Financial markets have flip-flopped all week as analysts say a crisis in confidence over the banking sector has led to a dramatic shift in expectations for the central bank's fight against inflation, and has made a recession more likely. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P/TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Financial markets have flip-flopped all week as analysts say a crisis in confidence over the banking sector has led to a dramatic shift in expectations for the central bank's fight against inflation, and has made a recession more likely. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. TIJ
Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped higher by strength in the base metal stocks as well as the energy and telecommunication sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 116.34 points at 19,504.06.

Read more: S&P/TSX down Friday as markets continue to grapple with bank collapses

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 337.38 points at 32,199.36. The S&P 500 index was up 31.42 points at 3,948.06, while the Nasdaq composite was up 37.52 points at 11,668.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.16 cents US compared with 72.81 cents US on Friday.

The May crude contract was down 43 cents at US$66.50 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.29 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down 40 cents at US$1,973.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was up seven cents at US$3.96 a pound.

EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetsx s&p
© 2023 The Canadian Press

