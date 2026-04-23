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Economy

New Brunswick sets goal of boosting economy by 10 per cent by 2030

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2026 3:50 pm
1 min read
New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
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The New Brunswick government says it’s aiming to grow its economy by 10 per cent within the next four years.

Its new economic development strategy released today calls for increasing productivity, attracting investment and helping New Brunswick companies reach new markets.

Analysts say the Maritime province has been among the hardest hit by U.S. tariffs, particularly its forest and energy sectors.

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The Liberal government says it will advance major nation-building opportunities to strengthen New Brunswick’s position within Canada and the world.

Premier Susan Holt says her government’s job is to make sure the province’s economy is competitive, resilient and ready for future challenges.

The government says that between 2025 and 2030, it wants to increase labour productivity by 3.3 per cent, raise private-sector capital investment by 16.8 per cent, and increase the volume of exports by 3.9 per cent.

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“Government does not create growth on its own; people and businesses do,” Holt said.

“Our role is to remove barriers, make smart investments, and work as a team to turn the opportunities in front of us into real results for New Brunswickers.”

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