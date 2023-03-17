Menu

Video link
Headline link
Economy

S&P/TSX down as markets continue to grapple with collapse of several banks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2023 12:01 pm
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022.
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
Canada’s main stock index was down along with international indexes in early trading as the globe continued to grapple with the collapse of several banks over the last week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 165.55 points at 19,379.42.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average down 351.46 points at 31,895.09. The S&P 500 index was down 46.65 points at 3,913.63, while the Nasdaq composite was down 79.98 points at 11,637.30.

The Canadian dollar was trading for 72.74 cents US, compared with 72.76 cents US on Thursday.

Trending Now

The May crude contract was down US$2.23 at US$66.29 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 13 cents at US$2.38 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$41 at US$1,964 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$3.88 a pound.

