Crime

Police respond to pair of morning bomb threats at Hamilton public schools

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 10:58 am
A photo of Westmount Secondary school on Montcalm Drive in Hamilton. View image in full screen
A photo of Westmount Secondary school on Montcalm Drive in Hamilton. Global News
Police responded to two separate bomb threats at two Hamilton public schools Tuesday morning, creating short-term evacuations at both.

A Hamilton police spokesperson said the first of the incidents was just before 8 a.m. at Glendale Secondary following a threat made via email to a staff member from the school.

The school was temporarily vacated as a precaution before students and staff were allowed to return about a half-hour later.

It’s the second time in just under a month the Rainbow Drive learning facility has had to be cleared due to a threat.

That Feb. 27 occurence closed Glendale shortly after 8 a.m. before police cleared students and staff for a return around 9 a.m.

The second threat Tuesday was also made to a staffer via email at Westmount Secondary School on Montcalm Drive.

The incident shut down the school just after 9:30 a.m. after the message was discovered in a junk mailbox.

Hamilton police also gave an all-clear for students and staff at the Mountain school to return just before 11 a.m.

Investigators say both emails were sent at essentially the same time, around 8 a.m.

However, no connections so far have been confirmed between the two threats.

