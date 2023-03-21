Police respond to pair of morning bomb threats at Hamilton public schools

Send this page to someone via email

Police responded to two separate bomb threats at two Hamilton public schools Tuesday morning, creating short-term evacuations at both.

A Hamilton police spokesperson said the first of the incidents was just before 8 a.m. at Glendale Secondary following a threat made via email to a staff member from the school.

.@HamiltonPolice are currently responding to a bomb threat to Glendale Public Secondary School @HWDSB. Community members will see a large police presence in the area. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 21, 2023

The school was temporarily vacated as a precaution before students and staff were allowed to return about a half-hour later.

It’s the second time in just under a month the Rainbow Drive learning facility has had to be cleared due to a threat.

That Feb. 27 occurence closed Glendale shortly after 8 a.m. before police cleared students and staff for a return around 9 a.m.

The second threat Tuesday was also made to a staffer via email at Westmount Secondary School on Montcalm Drive.

The incident shut down the school just after 9:30 a.m. after the message was discovered in a junk mailbox.

.@HamiltonPolice are currently responding to a bomb threat to Westmount Public Secondary School @HWDSB. Community members will see a large police presence in the area. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 21, 2023

Hamilton police also gave an all-clear for students and staff at the Mountain school to return just before 11 a.m.

Investigators say both emails were sent at essentially the same time, around 8 a.m.

However, no connections so far have been confirmed between the two threats.