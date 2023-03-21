‘Regional Mayors Council’ being created for eastern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

The mayors of Kingston, Napanee, Loyalist Township, South Frontenac, Gananoque, and the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands will meet in Kingston on March 21 to form a new “Regional Mayors Council” where they will discuss issues of mutual significance and areas of collaboration.

The mayors say that as Eastern Ontario continues to grow, they have agreed to come together around the same table to share ideas and information on issues of mutual significance and explore ways to collaborate on new housing solutions, transportation, and development ideas.

They will also discuss new ways to accommodate growth in Eastern Ontario while taking into consideration the provincial housing targets and ensuring future growth is benefitting everyone across the region.

“We know our communities continue to be places where companies and people are drawn to — we have the resources, the talent, and the quality of life, said Bryan Paterson, mayor of Kingston. “As close neighbours, we have a unique opportunity to take a more regional approach to shared priorities like housing, transportation and future development.”

The new Mayors Regional Council will meet in alternating locations across their respective communities. Information on areas of shared collaboration and partnerships will be available as they are formed.