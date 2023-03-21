Speeding driver arrested in Surrey after hitting pedestrian: Surrey RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian is in hospital with minor injuries and a driver has been arrested following a crash in Surrey Monday evening, which police say may have involved speeding.

Around 6:15 p.m., Mounties responded to a single vehicle collision at 140th Street and 88th Avenue, according to a statement by Surrey RCMP.

“The vehicle involved was traveling eastbound on 88th Avenue, from 140th Street, and drove up onto the sidewalk and struck a pedestrian, walking on the sidewalk,” a statement reads.

“At this time of the investigation, it appears speed was a factor in this incident, and the driver has been taken into custody, pending the investigation.”

Officers say the pedestrian suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Surrey RCMP did not say if officers made any attempts to pull over the suspect vehicle prior to the crash but officers did tell Global News: “there was no pursuit of the suspect vehicle.”

Mounties also said the province’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., has also not been called in.

“An officer was not involved in this incident, and the IIO has not been notified, as it does not meet their threshold for notification,” Surrey RCMP said, in a statement.

Neighbourhood resident Sandhosh Sivakumar was at the seen and spoke with Global News.

“I didn’t see any ambulances; I didn’t see anybody that’s in the car or anybody just in front of us,” Sivakumar shared.

“The ambulance probably took the patient away hours ago, but I don’t know why the cops are still here blocking.”

0:28 B.C. homicide investigators renew appeal for tips in 2008 disappearance of Burnaby man

“I don’t know why they’d bring out the whole calvary. There’s a bunch of cops everywhere. We sure hope that the person who got hit is ok,” Sivakumar added.

Story continues below advertisement

Surrey RCMP closed down traffic along 88th Avenue between 140th Street and 142A Street while the investigation continues.

No word on when the road will reopen.