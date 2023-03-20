Menu

MMF opens 20-unit transitional housing facility on Main Street

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 11:17 pm
A new transitional 20-unit home is open and said to be a step towards addressing homelessness here for the Manitoba Metis Federation.
A once-vacant building on Main Street has now turned into transitional housing for Red River Metis citizens as the push to get people off the streets continues.

A grand opening was held Monday for Fre Maachi, which means “Fresh Beginnings” in Michif, a 20-unit building at 670 Main Street, which will feature four two-bedroom suites and 16 studios, including six accessible units.

The building also includes a spiritual room, access to computers, free Wi-Fi, fully furnished units, free laundry and more.

“It’s humbling knowing that we’re going to make a difference in people’s lives,” said Will Goodon, the MMF’s Minister of Housing and Property Management.

“This is not the complete answer to these societal problems, but changing lives one at a time will have an impact – for them, us, and all Manitobans.”

Fre Maachi will also provide wraparound services, like mental health and addiction help, employment and training, and cultural programming.

The development is part of the Manitoba Metis Federation’s Rapid Services program, which was launched in 2021 to provide support to Metis citizens at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

MMF opens 20-unit transitional housing facility on Main Street - image View image in full screen

 

MMF opens 20-unit transitional housing facility on Main Street - image View image in full screen

The development is also part of the federal government’s $12.7 million Rapid Housing Initiative, which received $3.4 million from the City of Winnipeg.

HousingMetisManitoba Metis FederationHomelesnessFre Maachi
