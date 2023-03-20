Teen from Mount Forest, Ont. killed, 2 others injured in collision near Drayton

Send this page to someone via email

One teen was killed and two others were seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision near Drayton, Ont. on Sunday night, according to provincial police in Wellington County.

OPP say the collision occurred when a car left the road on Wellington Road 12 in Mapleton shortly before midnight.

“All three were transported to local hospitals, but sadly, the driver, a 17-year-old from the Mount Forest area, was pronounced deceased,” Const. Josh Cunningham said in a video posted to Twitter.

“The two passengers, both 15, from the Mount Forest area, were airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries.”

He says officers are still working to piece together what led the vehicle to leave the road.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by this devastating situation,” Cunningham said.

“Investigators continue to examine the evidence and are asking anyone with information related to this collision to call Wellington County OPP.”