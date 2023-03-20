Menu

Crime

Teen from Mount Forest, Ont. killed, 2 others injured in collision near Drayton

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 4:29 pm
opp View image in full screen
OPP cruiser. OPP
One teen was killed and two others were seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision near Drayton, Ont. on Sunday night, according to provincial police in Wellington County.

OPP say the collision occurred when a car left the road on Wellington Road 12 in Mapleton shortly before midnight.

Read more: Wellington OPP say taxi cab stolen in Fergus, Ont. found at Pearson airport

“All three were transported to local hospitals, but sadly, the driver, a 17-year-old from the Mount Forest area, was pronounced deceased,” Const. Josh Cunningham said in a video posted to Twitter.

“The two passengers, both 15, from the Mount Forest area, were airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries.”

He says officers are still working to piece together what led the vehicle to leave the road.

Read more: Wellington County OPP investigate another catalytic converter theft

“Our hearts go out to those affected by this devastating situation,” Cunningham said.

“Investigators continue to examine the evidence and are asking anyone with information related to this collision to call Wellington County OPP.”

