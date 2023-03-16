Menu

Crime

Wellington OPP say taxi cab stolen in Fergus, Ont. found at Pearson airport

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 16, 2023 2:07 pm
opp View image in full screen
OPP cruiser. OPP Twitter
Wellington County OPP were called to an area on St. Andrew Street West in Fergus, Ont., around 5 a.m. last Thursday about the theft of a taxicab.

Investigators say the grey sedan was parked in front of the business with its engine running the morning of March 9 when someone got behind the wheel and drove off.

Police were able to locate and recover the stolen cab at Pearson International Airport in Mississauga later that day.

Read more: Police warn public of fake taxi scam in Guelph, Ont.

There is no description of the suspect available.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

TheftGuelph NewsStolen Vehiclewellington county oppPearson International AirportfergusTaxi Cabengine running
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

