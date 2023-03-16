Wellington OPP say taxi cab stolen in Fergus, Ont. found at Pearson airport

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP were called to an area on St. Andrew Street West in Fergus, Ont., around 5 a.m. last Thursday about the theft of a taxicab.

Investigators say the grey sedan was parked in front of the business with its engine running the morning of March 9 when someone got behind the wheel and drove off.

Police were able to locate and recover the stolen cab at Pearson International Airport in Mississauga later that day.

There is no description of the suspect available.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.