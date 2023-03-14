Menu

Crime

Wellington County OPP investigate another catalytic converter theft

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 14, 2023 1:14 pm
OPP file image. View image in full screen
OPP file image. Don Mitchell / Global News
In an ongoing problem, more vehicles in Ontario are being targetted for their catalytic converters.

Wellington County OPP were called to a business on Highway 6 in Morriston, south of the 401, on Monday.

They say an investigation determined that someone had entered the grounds between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Investigators say catalytic converters were removed from five vehicles on the lot.

Read more: Thieves flip over trucks, steal catalytic converters at Puslinch gravel pit: OPP

Back in January, several trucks were turned over at a gravel pit in Puslinch and had their catalytic converters stolen.

Police are looking for suspects as well as anyone who may have surveillance footage of the area.

Those who have information are asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

What (if anything) can car owners do to prevent catalytic converter thefts?
