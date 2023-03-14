Wellington County OPP investigate another catalytic converter theft

See more sharing options

In an ongoing problem, more vehicles in Ontario are being targetted for their catalytic converters.

Wellington County OPP were called to a business on Highway 6 in Morriston, south of the 401, on Monday.

They say an investigation determined that someone had entered the grounds between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Investigators say catalytic converters were removed from five vehicles on the lot.

Back in January, several trucks were turned over at a gravel pit in Puslinch and had their catalytic converters stolen.

Police are looking for suspects as well as anyone who may have surveillance footage of the area.

Those who have information are asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.