Crime

Thieves flip over trucks, steal catalytic converters at Puslinch gravel pit: OPP

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 13, 2023 2:12 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News

It appears thieves will go to great lengths to steal catalytic converters.

Wellington County OPP were notified about several trucks parked at a gravel pit in Puslinch that were found turned on their side.

In a post on social media Friday, Const. Josh Cunningham says a piece of on-set equipment was used to flip the vehicles.

He says they were flipped in order to make it easier for thieves to remove the catalytic converter from the vehicle’s exhaust system.

Cunningham says thefts of catalytic converters are not new, but the extent of what the thieves are doing to gain access is unusual.

He says these converters contain precious metals that may be valuable to recyclers.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

