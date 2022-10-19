Guelph police lay more charges in catalytic converter theft

Send this page to someone via email

A Brampton man already facing charges in relation to the attempted theft of a catalytic converter in Guelph is facing additional charges for previous thefts.

The 24-year-old was arrested by Guelph police back on Oct. 5th.

That was when investigators say some neighbours spotted a man trying to remove the exhaust component of a vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a Victoria Rd. N. home.

A struggle ensued after neighbours confronted the individual.

Investigators say the accused tried to bite the arm of the one of the neighbours in an attempt to flee before police arrived.

A female accomplice was seen leaving in a vehicle, she is still being sought.



Further investigation by Guelph Police Service revealed that the accused stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle and attempted to steal another one at a townhouse complex located less than a kilometre away.

The Brampton man is charged with two counts of mischief, theft, attempted theft, and breach of release order, in addition to the earlier theft and assault charge.

He remains in custody and will appear in a Guelph court on Nov. 1st.