Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Environment Canada warns of poor air quality in Edmonton area amid ‘stagnant weather pattern’

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 4:16 pm
A view of Edmonton's skyline on March 20, 2023. View image in full screen
A view of Edmonton's skyline on March 20, 2023. Global News Skytracker Camera
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmontonians were advised to be aware of poor air quality in the city and surrounding areas on Monday as Environment Canada warned the issue “will likely be worse during the afternoon and evening hours.”

“A stagnant weather pattern is causing pollutants to build up near the surface, leading to poor air quality,” the weather agency said in a special air quality statement issued just after noon.

“The poor air quality may persist for most of the week.”

Read more: Stagnant weather system triggers poor air quality alert for Edmonton area

“An area of high pressure is leading to stable conditions, trapping particulate matter at the surface,” said Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer. “This will lead to reduced air quality in Edmonton and surrounding area.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to Environment Canada, people with lung diseases are most at risk from the air pollution and said poor air quality can lead to more medication use, doctor and emergency room visits and hospital visits.

It also warned that children and seniors are more vulnerable to the effects of poor air quality than others, as are people with diabetes or heart problems.

“If you are experiencing symptoms, such as coughing or throat irritation, consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities until the special air quality statement is lifted,” the weather agency said in a post on its website.

Trending Now

For more information on what to do when an air quality alert is in please, click on Alberta Health Services’ website.

Click to play video: 'Air quality statements in place for parts of Alberta'
Air quality statements in place for parts of Alberta
Environment CanadaEdmonton weatherWeatherAir QualityPollutionEdmonton air qualitySpecia air quality statement
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers