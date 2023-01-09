Stagnant weather system triggers poor air quality alert for Edmonton area

Send this page to someone via email

Poor air quality is being experienced in the Edmonton area due to stagnant weather conditions that are causing pollutants at the earth’s surface to build up.

“We have been locked into a stable air mass for the past few days,” Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

“Particulate matter from industry, vehicles, furnaces, etc., are being held at the surface and reducing air quality.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Particulate matter from industry, vehicles, furnaces, etc., are being held at the surface and reducing air quality."

On Monday, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special air quality statement for the city of Edmonton and an area to the northeast that includes Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Redwater and Smoky Lake.

The weather agency said air quality is expected to be at its worst Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday, and is also expected to persist.

“The weather pattern looks to be uneventful for the next few days… leading to the likelihood of poor air quality continuing for the better part of the next week,” Beyer said.

Alberta Health measures the air quality health index (AQHI) on a scale of 1 to 10, with higher numbers representing greater health risk.

According to both Environment Canada and the Alberta Environment website, the Edmonton region’s air quality health index (AQHI) is at a 7 — high risk — and is expected to remain that way through to Wednesday.

Fort Saskatchewan, near where the Industrial Heartland operations are located, was at an 8 on the provincial scale on Monday evening.

Smog will also be an issue. In addition to the reduced air quality, Beyer said there will also be poor visibility due to fog in the city and on area highways Monday night and Tuesday morning.

People may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease — such as asthma — are especially at risk.

Environment Canada said people with lung diseases such as asthma and COPD can be particularly sensitive to air pollution and will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels.

Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.

If you are experiencing symptoms, Environment Canada suggested reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities until the special air quality statement is lifted.