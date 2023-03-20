Fatal high-speed Toronto crash happened after owner pursued car thief: police sources

Send this page to someone via email

A high-speed crash in Toronto that resulted in the death of one person came about after an alleged car theft, police sources tell Global News.

Two vehicles crashed in the area of Dundas Street West and Nottingham Drive just after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The two cars were travelling at a high speed on Dundas Street at that time, police said. They reportedly lost control and crashed into “fixed objects” on the road.

The chase started around the College Street and Spadina Avenue area, according to police sources, when a silver Ford Escape SUV was reportedly left idling.

Police sources say the car thief got into the Ford Escape and drove off. The registered owner and her boyfriend, who were sitting in his pickup truck, allegedly began to pursue the vehicle.

The pursuit reportedly continued at a high speed into the area of Dundas Street West and Nottingham Drive.

A police media release said the drivers of both vehicles then lost control. The Ford Escape, which Global News was told was allegedly stolen, crashed and came to rest in the backyard of a home.

Its driver, a 37-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The Ford pickup truck that reportedly followed it stopped on the road. The passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and its driver was arrested.

Christian Salazar, 27, faces charges of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

A court date has been set for May 1.