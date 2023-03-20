Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver pulls gun, threatens to kill motorist during road rage incident: Peel police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 10:19 am
Officers allegedly located an illegal loaded handgun. View image in full screen
Officers allegedly located an illegal loaded handgun. Handout / Peel Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An arrest has been made after a driver reportedly pulled out a gun and threatened to kill a motorist during a road rage incident last week, police say.

Peel Regional Police said a weapons incident was reported in the area of Williams Parkway and Fletchers Creek Boulevard in Brampton, near McLaughlin Road North, on Friday.

A motorist said they were involved in an altercation with another driver who then pulled out a gun, pointed it at them, and threatened to kill them before fleeing the area, police said.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Read more: 3rd man faces murder charge in stabbing death of Toronto man

Police said investigators quickly identified the vehicle and began seeking search warrants.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers then executed a search warrant at a home in Brampton, where 33-year-old Anthony Daley was located, police said.

Trending Now

“A subsequent search of Daley’s vehicle revealed an illegal loaded handgun, body armour and a number of illicit drugs,” police allege.

He was held for a bail hearing and has been charged with 10 offences, including pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, tampering with a serial number, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and uttering a threat to cause death of bodily harm.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers