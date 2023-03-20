Driver pulls gun, threatens to kill motorist during road rage incident: Peel police

An arrest has been made after a driver reportedly pulled out a gun and threatened to kill a motorist during a road rage incident last week, police say.
Peel Regional Police said a weapons incident was reported in the area of Williams Parkway and Fletchers Creek Boulevard in Brampton, near McLaughlin Road North, on Friday.
A motorist said they were involved in an altercation with another driver who then pulled out a gun, pointed it at them, and threatened to kill them before fleeing the area, police said.
No shots were fired and no one was injured.
Police said investigators quickly identified the vehicle and began seeking search warrants.
Officers then executed a search warrant at a home in Brampton, where 33-year-old Anthony Daley was located, police said.
“A subsequent search of Daley’s vehicle revealed an illegal loaded handgun, body armour and a number of illicit drugs,” police allege.
He was held for a bail hearing and has been charged with 10 offences, including pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, tampering with a serial number, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and uttering a threat to cause death of bodily harm.
Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
