Driver pulls gun, threatens to kill motorist during road rage incident: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made after a driver reportedly pulled out a gun and threatened to kill a motorist during a road rage incident last week, police say.

Peel Regional Police said a weapons incident was reported in the area of Williams Parkway and Fletchers Creek Boulevard in Brampton, near McLaughlin Road North, on Friday.

A motorist said they were involved in an altercation with another driver who then pulled out a gun, pointed it at them, and threatened to kill them before fleeing the area, police said.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Read more: 3rd man faces murder charge in stabbing death of Toronto man

Police said investigators quickly identified the vehicle and began seeking search warrants.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers then executed a search warrant at a home in Brampton, where 33-year-old Anthony Daley was located, police said.

“A subsequent search of Daley’s vehicle revealed an illegal loaded handgun, body armour and a number of illicit drugs,” police allege.

He was held for a bail hearing and has been charged with 10 offences, including pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, tampering with a serial number, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and uttering a threat to cause death of bodily harm.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.