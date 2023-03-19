Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police search for man wanted after alleged Victoria Park Avenue sexual assault

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 19, 2023 4:41 pm
Marc Orecchia, 39, is wanted, according to Toronto police. View image in full screen
Marc Orecchia, 39, is wanted, according to Toronto police. TPS / Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Toronto are searching for a man who investigators believe sexually assaulted a woman at the beginning of the month.

Toronto police said that a sexual assault was reported in the Victoria Park Avenue and Parma Court area of the city.

A man was reportedly at someone’s house between March 3 and March 6 and, while he was there, he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

Read more: Man offers to help woman push shopping cart, then reportedly sexually assaults her: Toronto police

He then fled the scene, police said.

Trending Now

Officers were made aware of the allegations on Saturday.

Toronto police said that Marc Orecchia, 39, is wanted for on three charges. He is wanted for threatening bodily harm, assault with a weapon and sexual assault, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultTPSToronto Sexual AssaultVictoria Park AvenueParma Court
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers