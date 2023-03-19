Toronto police search for man wanted after alleged Victoria Park Avenue sexual assault

Police in Toronto are searching for a man who investigators believe sexually assaulted a woman at the beginning of the month.
Toronto police said that a sexual assault was reported in the Victoria Park Avenue and Parma Court area of the city.
A man was reportedly at someone’s house between March 3 and March 6 and, while he was there, he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.
Read more: Man offers to help woman push shopping cart, then reportedly sexually assaults her: Toronto police
He then fled the scene, police said.
Officers were made aware of the allegations on Saturday.
Toronto police said that Marc Orecchia, 39, is wanted for on three charges. He is wanted for threatening bodily harm, assault with a weapon and sexual assault, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
