Man offers to help woman push shopping cart, then reportedly sexually assaults her: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they’re looking for a man who offered to help a woman push a shopping cart and then reportedly sexually assaulted her.

Police said officers were called at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday for a sex assault in the area of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues.

A woman was coming out of a shopping plaza pushing a shopping cart when a suspect approached her and offered to help, police said.

The woman agreed, the suspect began walking with her and then reportedly sexually assaulted her.

The man then fled in a silver SUV before officers got to the scene, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

He was described as 40 to 50 years old with a stocky build, brown hair and brown beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, beige pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.