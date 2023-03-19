Pictou county man killed in single-vehicle crash in Alma, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A 47-year-old man from Pictou County died after a single-vehicle crash in Alma, N.S.

RCMP say two pedestrians walking along the road discovered a vehicle in a wooded area at the intersection of Greenhill and Douglas roads. The discovery was made at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

“The driver, and sole occupant of the car, a 47-year-old Sylvester man, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” RCMP said in a release.

The road was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist was at the scene.

The investigation into the crash continues.