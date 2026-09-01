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Tech

New Brunswick wants public feedback on data centre plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2026 3:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Concerns over AI data centres increase in Canada'
Concerns over AI data centres increase in Canada
RELATED: Concerns over AI data centres increase in Canada – Aug 3, 2026
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The New Brunswick government wants residents to weigh in on its data centre policy as it considers a proposal for a facility in the province’s southwest.

The province created a framework for data centre development it says will prevent spikes in electricity costs for ratepayers and minimize the facilities’ impact on the environment.

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A news release says the draft policy will support Canada’s efforts to control its own data and develop Canadian artificial intelligence.

The public can share their thoughts on the plan until Oct. 2 through an online form on the government’s website.

The Liberal government’s request for feedback comes as it reviews plans for a proposed data centre west of Saint John, N.B.

The 390-megawatt Spruce Lake AI Hub, pitched by Beacon Data Centres and VotaGrid, is currently under regulatory review.

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