Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

King Charles urges tech leaders to mitigate AI risks to humanity

By Kelvin Chan The Associated Press
Posted September 17, 2026 10:26 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Is artificial intelligence getting too smart too quickly?'
Is artificial intelligence getting too smart too quickly?
A former researcher at Anthropic is issuing a dire warning that there’s more than a ten per cent chance AI could kill all humans within the next decade if guardrails aren’t implemented. Mojit Rajhans, tech strategist, and founder of ThinkStart.ca, joins our Miranda Anthistle for more on what Canadians can anticipate in future talks.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

King Charles III on Thursday urged senior leaders from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind and Nvidia to make sure that artificial intelligence remains under control and in the service of people and the planet.

The gathering in Scotland was convened to discuss how AI can benefit society, and comes at a pivotal moment for the technology as debate swirls around whether rapid advances will soon put it beyond the ability of humans to rein it in.

“The development of AI – its substance and its pace – are both intriguing and deeply concerning in equal measure,” the king said, according to a transcript of his opening remarks.

The “existential dangers of such technologies falling into the wrong hands, and being used in potentially catastrophic ways” should be urgently considered, he said.

“Surely, we need sufficient means of control before it is all too late?”

Story continues below advertisement

The king asked attendees, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Google DeepMind Chair Demis Hassabis, to consider the “fundamental principles” that should guide AI development.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI’s Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar was also at the meeting, along with Britain’s AI Minister Kanishka Narayan. An Anthropic representative was also expected to attend, according to a Buckingham Palace statement.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Montreal hosts ‘All In’ AI conference'
Montreal hosts ‘All In’ AI conference

The meeting comes as global attention focuses on AI’s breakneck progress and warnings that it could race out of control, threatening humanity. It was held at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, headquarters of The King’s Foundation, which is the monarch’s charity.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

After an Anthropic researcher caught world attention when he announced his resignation with a grave warning about the technology’s risks, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei responded with an essay saying that the industry might need to slow the pace of its work.

Story continues below advertisement

One of his proposals was for companies and countries to work together on a coordinated plan for such a slowdown.

The king, without specifically naming any countries or companies, said he wanted meeting participants to consider two questions: how to harness the benefits of AI “with safety at its heart” and how to “build international cooperation and consensus” to do this, without leaving any nation behind. He did not any countries or companies.

Charles told the tech execs that their task “is not merely to advance technology, but to ensure that it remains firmly in the service of humanity, community and the natural world.”

In the latest report of alarming AI behavior, OpenAI reported on Wednesday six incidents of “unexpected or concerning” behavior by its models, including disregarding normal constraints, uploading a file without asking the user and fabricating data.

While the king is an important figurehead whose comments on social issues can be influential, much of the current AI safety debate is centred on U.S. tech companies and their competition with Chinese rivals, with Britain playing a smaller but still vital role.

The U.K.’s AI Security Institute, a government research organization, is well regarded and the country produces many AI researchers, including Google DeepMind’s Chair Demis Hassabis and Anthropic’s Coxon.

On Tuesday, a senior British official said the government has a “solemn duty” to mitigate the risks posed by AI.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are clearly huge risks to our national security and society if the right guardrails are not put in place,” said First Secretary Louise Haigh, who is the de facto deputy prime minister.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices