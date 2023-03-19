Fire knocked down at former London, Ont. psychiatric hospital

A former psychiatric hospital in London, Ont., went up in flames Saturday.
Fire officials tweeted about the blaze on Highbury Avenue shortly after 6 p.m.
They say the structure was heavily burned and the roof had fallen.
They’ve requested an excavator to pull apart the remaining burning material.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
