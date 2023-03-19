Fire knocked down at former London, Ont. psychiatric hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A former psychiatric hospital in London, Ont., went up in flames Saturday.

Fire officials tweeted about the blaze on Highbury Avenue shortly after 6 p.m.

They say the structure was heavily burned and the roof had fallen.

They’ve requested an excavator to pull apart the remaining burning material.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Update 1 – Structural integrity is heavily compromised and the roof has now fallen into the shell of the building. District Chief has requested an excavator to safely assist in pulling apart the remaining burning material. Our Fire Investigators have been contacted to attend. pic.twitter.com/Ldgz8sXwTP — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) March 18, 2023