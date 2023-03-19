Menu

Fire

Fire knocked down at former London, Ont. psychiatric hospital

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 19, 2023 10:35 am
Fire officials tweeted about the blaze on Highbury Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. They say the structure was heavily burned and the roof had fallen. View image in full screen
Fire officials tweeted about the blaze on Highbury Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. They say the structure was heavily burned and the roof had fallen. London Fire Department/Twitter
A former psychiatric hospital in London, Ont., went up in flames Saturday.

Fire officials tweeted about the blaze on Highbury Avenue shortly after 6 p.m.

They say the structure was heavily burned and the roof had fallen.

They’ve requested an excavator to pull apart the remaining burning material.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

