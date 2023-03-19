2 walk into Toronto hospitals with gunshot wounds after shootings reported Saturday

Police are investigating after two people in Toronto walked into hospitals with gunshot wounds on Saturday.
Police received calls reporting the sound of gunshots in the area of Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Initially, no victims were reported.
Then, later on Saturday, Toronto police announced a man in his 20s had reported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers said they believed it was related to the earlier gunshots.
A second victim then reportedly arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police told Global News both victims independently went to hospital. The investigation is in its early stages.
