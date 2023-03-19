Menu

Crime

2 walk into Toronto hospitals with gunshot wounds after shootings reported Saturday

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 19, 2023 10:17 am
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police are investigating after two people in Toronto walked into hospitals with gunshot wounds on Saturday.

Police received calls reporting the sound of gunshots in the area of Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Initially, no victims were reported.

Read more: Toronto police investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

Then, later on Saturday, Toronto police announced a man in his 20s had reported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers said they believed it was related to the earlier gunshots.

A second victim then reportedly arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told Global News both victims independently went to hospital. The investigation is in its early stages.

CrimeToronto PoliceShootingToronto shootingTPSLawrence Avenuekingston road
