Toronto police investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

Police are investigating after a man showed up at a Toronto hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
In a tweet, Toronto police said that, at around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, a man in his 20s attended a hospital with a gunshot wound.
Officers told Global News it was not immediately clear where the shooting took place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
