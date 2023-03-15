Toronto police investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

See more sharing options

Police are investigating after a man showed up at a Toronto hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

In a tweet, Toronto police said that, at around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, a man in his 20s attended a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers told Global News it was not immediately clear where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.