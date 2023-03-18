SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Edmonton Oilers sign Jake Chiasson to 3-year contract

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2023 1:27 pm
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Jake Chiasson to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced Saturday.

Chiasson, 19, was Edmonton’s fourth-round pick (116th overall) in the 2021 NHL draft.

The Abbotsford, B.C., native is currently in his fifth season in the Western Hockey League.

Read more: Depth players coming through for Edmonton Oilers

Chiasson had 10 goals and 18 assists in 37 games for the Brandon Wheat Kings this year before getting traded to the Saskatoon Blades in January. He’s added another 10 goals and 16 assists in 29 outings for Saskatoon.

The six-foot-two, 187-pound Chiasson has 40 goals and 60 assists across 170 WHL appearances.

Chiasson is set to join the Oilers when they hold their annual development camp this summer. His contract will begin in the 2023-24 season.

