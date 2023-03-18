Mississauga shooting leaves 1 dead, vehicle seen fleeing scene: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after two men were shot, one fatally, in Mississauga, Ont., early Saturday morning.

Peel Regional Police said shootings were reported in the area of Lakeshore Road and Elizabeth Street around 1 a.m.

Police said two men were shot outside an establishment in the area. They were rushed to trauma centres where one man reportedly succumbed to his injuries. Police are waiting for an assessment of the second victim.

A vehicle was seen fleeing the scene, according to police. No suspect or vehicle description has been released.