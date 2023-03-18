Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Mississauga shooting leaves 1 dead, vehicle seen fleeing scene: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 18, 2023 9:48 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating after two men were shot, one fatally, in Mississauga, Ont., early Saturday morning.

Peel Regional Police said shootings were reported in the area of Lakeshore Road and Elizabeth Street around 1 a.m.

Read more: Man dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Mississauga park

Police said two men were shot outside an establishment in the area. They were rushed to trauma centres where one man reportedly succumbed to his injuries. Police are waiting for an assessment of the second victim.

A vehicle was seen fleeing the scene, according to police. No suspect or vehicle description has been released.

Click to play video: 'Shooting in Edmonton kills two police officers'
Shooting in Edmonton kills two police officers
Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeHomicidepeel regional policeMississaugaPeel RegionPRPMississauga shootingLakeshore RoadElizabeth Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers