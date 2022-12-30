Menu

Consumer

Man dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Mississauga park

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 30, 2022 1:11 pm
Police tape at a park near Brass Winds Place in Mississauga on Dec. 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Police tape at a park near Brass Winds Place in Mississauga on Dec. 30, 2022. Marc Cormier / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man has died and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Mississauga on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a park area near Brass Winds Place, close to Highway 401 and Mavis Road, at around 11 a.m.

Police said a man was shot and had been pronounced dead despite life-saving measures.

Another man was taken into police custody, investigators said.

A Peel Regional Police spokesperson said they do not believe there is anyone else involved.

The homicide unit has been notified and have taken over the investigation.

