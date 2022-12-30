Man dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Mississauga park

Peel Regional Police say a man has died and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Mississauga on Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to a park area near Brass Winds Place, close to Highway 401 and Mavis Road, at around 11 a.m.
Police said a man was shot and had been pronounced dead despite life-saving measures.
Another man was taken into police custody, investigators said.
A Peel Regional Police spokesperson said they do not believe there is anyone else involved.
The homicide unit has been notified and have taken over the investigation.
