Traffic

Woman dead, 3 others injured after crash in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 27, 2022 6:10 am
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. View image in full screen
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Peel Regional Police say a woman is dead and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Torbram Road and Balmoral Avenue at around 7;30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said there were two vehicles and four people involved.

Read more: Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga, Ont.

Two men were taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A woman was taken to a local hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition as well. police added.

Another woman lost vital signs while en route to hospital, police said. She was pronounced dead.

The intersection was closed for the investigation as police gather evidence.

