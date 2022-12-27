Woman dead, 3 others injured after crash in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a woman is dead and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Torbram Road and Balmoral Avenue at around 7;30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said there were two vehicles and four people involved.

Two men were taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A woman was taken to a local hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition as well. police added.

Another woman lost vital signs while en route to hospital, police said. She was pronounced dead.

Story continues below advertisement

The intersection was closed for the investigation as police gather evidence.

COLLISION:

– Torbram Rd / Balmoral Ave in #Brampton

– 2 vehicles involved

– 2 adults taken to local hospital

– 2 adults taken to trauma centre

– Intersection is closed for further investigation

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 7:31pm

– PR22-0424648 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 27, 2022

UPDATE/ CORRECTION

– 2 men taken to trauma centre have non- life threatening injuries

– 1 woman @ local hospital non-life threatening injuries

– 1 woman originally taken to trauma centre, lost vital signs enroute & was re-routed to local hospital where she passed away — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 27, 2022