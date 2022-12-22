Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga, Ont.

A pedestrian has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, Ont., police say.
Peel police said the collision occurred on Thursday in the area of Williamsport and Havenwood drives at around 6:30 p.m.
Officers said a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
According to police, the driver remained at the scene.
Police urged motorists to “use alternate routes.”
