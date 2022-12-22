Menu

Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 7:35 pm
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB

A pedestrian has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, Ont., police say.

Peel police said the collision occurred on Thursday in the area of  Williamsport and Havenwood drives at around 6:30 p.m.

Read more: Police seek to identify suspect after TTC bus driver reportedly threatened

Officers said a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

According to police, the driver remained at the scene.

Police urged motorists to “use alternate routes.”

