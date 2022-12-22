Man taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga, Ont.

See more sharing options

A pedestrian has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, Ont., police say.

Peel police said the collision occurred on Thursday in the area of Williamsport and Havenwood drives at around 6:30 p.m.

Officers said a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

According to police, the driver remained at the scene.

Police urged motorists to “use alternate routes.”

COLLISION:

– Williamsport Dr/Havenwood Dr in #Mississauga

– Vehicle and pedestrian-involved

– Adult male pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries

– Driver remained on scene

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 6:30 p.m.

– PR22-0421334 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 23, 2022