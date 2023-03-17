Menu

Headline link
Crime

Edmonton baby girl dies of blunt-force head injury, homicide investigation underway

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 17, 2023 6:48 pm
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Global News
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating the death of a baby who died after she was admitted to hospital last week.

Police said on March 7, a five-month-old girl was admitted to the Stollery Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

She was declared dead on March 11.

Read more: RCMP investigate 7-month-old baby’s homicide in northern Alberta

The EPS child protection section started investigating the injuries the day after she was admitted to hospital.

An autopsy was performed Thursday, which found the girl’s manner of death was blunt-force trauma to the head and it was being treated as a homicide, said police.

No charges or suspects were announced.

Police said homicide detectives are working with the child protection section and no further information is available.

