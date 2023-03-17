Menu

Crime

Meth, weapons seized after driver flees traffic stop north of Winnipeg: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 6:02 pm
A 28-year-old man is facing a number of charges after police say drugs and weapons were found in a vehicle following a traffic stop north of Winnipeg this week.
A 28-year-old man is facing a number of charges after police say drugs and weapons were found in a vehicle following a traffic stop north of Winnipeg this week. RCMP Handout
Mounties say meth and a loaded gun were among the items seized after a driver fled a traffic stop on a highway north of Winnipeg Wednesday.

Stonewall police say officers tried to pull over a vehicle on Highway 7 in the RM of Rosser as part of an ongoing investigation, but the driver refused to stop.

Read more: Stolen vehicle investigation leads to drug, weapons arrests for RCMP in Stonewall, Man.

Several units followed as the suspect vehicle headed south towards Winnipeg. Police say a spike belt was deployed, blowing out all four of the vehicle’s tires.

But that didn’t stop the driver, police say.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police say rise in reported assaults downtown linked to meth use: ‘It’s a scourge’'
Winnipeg police say rise in reported assaults downtown linked to meth use: ‘It’s a scourge’

In a media release Friday, police said the vehicle kept on driving on flat tires, until it went off the road after the driver tried to make a sharp left turn.

Three adults in the vehicle at the time of the crash were all arrested, but only the driver was ultimately charged.

Police say a search of the vehicle found 100 grams of meth, a loaded firearm with the serial number filed off, brass knuckles, a knife and bear spray.

Read more: Charges laid after drugs, stolen vehicles found at RM of Rockwood home

A 28-year-old man from the RM of Rockwood is facing a number of charges including flight from police, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused remains in custody.

Stonewall RCMP say the continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops seize $7 million in cocaine, meth as part of interprovincial drug investigation'
Winnipeg cops seize $7 million in cocaine, meth as part of interprovincial drug investigation
