Stolen vehicle investigation leads to drug, weapons arrests for RCMP in Stonewall, Man.

Two people in the Stonewall, Man., area are facing a laundry list of charges after RCMP investigated a stolen vehicle last week.
Police said they tracked the car down to Road 70 N, just off Highway 7, where it was found abandoned Feb. 11.
The investigation led officers to search a Stonewall home, where they say they found stolen power tools, crystal meth, psilocybin, and brass knuckles.
Read more: Allegedly stolen vehicle slides off road in rural Manitoba, Winnipeg man charged
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with a dozen offences, while a 42-year-old man faces more than a half-dozen charges.
Two other adults were arrested at the scene, but released without charges, police said.
RCMP continue to investigate.
Comments