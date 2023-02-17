Stolen vehicle investigation leads to drug, weapons arrests for RCMP in Stonewall, Man.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people in the Stonewall, Man., area are facing a laundry list of charges after RCMP investigated a stolen vehicle last week.

Police said they tracked the car down to Road 70 N, just off Highway 7, where it was found abandoned Feb. 11.

The investigation led officers to search a Stonewall home, where they say they found stolen power tools, crystal meth, psilocybin, and brass knuckles.

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with a dozen offences, while a 42-year-old man faces more than a half-dozen charges.

Two other adults were arrested at the scene, but released without charges, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP continue to investigate.