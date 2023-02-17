Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen vehicle investigation leads to drug, weapons arrests for RCMP in Stonewall, Man.

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 3:26 pm
RCMP Stonewall detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Stonewall detachment. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people in the Stonewall, Man., area are facing a laundry list of charges after RCMP investigated a stolen vehicle last week.

Police said they tracked the car down to Road 70 N, just off Highway 7, where it was found abandoned Feb. 11.

The investigation led officers to search a Stonewall home, where they say they found stolen power tools, crystal meth, psilocybin, and brass knuckles.

Read more: Allegedly stolen vehicle slides off road in rural Manitoba, Winnipeg man charged

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

A 27-year-old woman has been charged with a dozen offences, while a 42-year-old man faces more than a half-dozen charges.

Trending Now

Two other adults were arrested at the scene, but released without charges, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Avoiding property crimes'
Avoiding property crimes
RCMPManitoba RCMPStolen VehicleCrystal Methcrime in ManitobaStonewallStonewall RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers