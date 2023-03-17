Menu

Canada

Hockey Canada hires human rights leader from MacEwan University as 1st VP of diversity and inclusion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2023 4:42 pm
A Hockey Canada logo is seen on the door to a meeting room at the organizations head office in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. ;Hockey Canada has hired human rights leader Irfan Chaudhry as its first vice-president, diversity and inclusion. View image in full screen
A Hockey Canada logo is seen on the door to a meeting room at the organizations head office in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. ;Hockey Canada has hired human rights leader Irfan Chaudhry as its first vice-president, diversity and inclusion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Hockey Canada has hired human rights leader Irfan Chaudhry as its first vice-president of diversity and inclusion.

The national sports organization announced the move Friday, saying in a release that Chaudhry will lead the development of “a vision and strategy to create and sustain a culture within hockey that embraces and promotes equity, diversity and inclusion.”

Chaudhry has served as director of the office of human rights, diversity and equity at Edmonton’s MacEwan University, and is the founder of Grow the Game, a hub for anti-racism resources in the hockey community.

READ MORE: Hockey Canada renews partnership with Sheldon Kennedy’s Respect Group

He has also been a member of the Hockey Canada Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Group since 2022.

His hiring follows a tumultuous year where Hockey Canada repeatedly came under fire for its handling of sexual assault allegations and hushed payouts to victims.

READ MORE: Hockey Canada did not use public funds for legal settlements, federal audit finds

The organization’s board of directors resigned on Oct. 11 and president and CEO Scott Smith was ousted from his role. A new board of directors was elected on Dec. 17.

HockeyHockey CanadaAthletesdiversity and inclusionIrfan ChaudhryAthletes and diversityAthletes and inclusion
© 2023 The Canadian Press

