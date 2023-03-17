Josh Duggar’s 12.5-year prison sentence extended

Send this page to someone via email

NOTE: The following article contains content that some might find disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar has been handed nearly two months of additional jail time on top of his existing 12 and a half year sentence, as per prison records.

Duggar, 35, was convicted of child pornography charges in 2021.

Duggar’s extended sentence comes after he was caught with a contraband cellphone last month. As a result, the 19 Kids and Counting ex-castmate was reportedly placed in solitary confinement.

Representatives for Duggar have not commented publicly on his extended sentence.

In December 2021, Duggar was convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography after a Little Rock, Ark., police detective found child pornography files were being shared by a computer traced to Duggar. A federal agent testified in 2020 that images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned.

Duggar later apologized for a pornography addiction and for cheating on his wife, calling himself “the biggest hypocrite ever.”

He has, however, maintained his innocence regarding the child pornography convictions. His lawyers are still looking to overturn his sentence.

TLC cancelled 19 Kids and Counting, which featured the large Duggar clan, in 2015 following revelations that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Authorities began investigating the abuse in 2006 after receiving a tip from a family friend.

No charges were ever placed against Duggar in these instances, as the statute of limitations had expired.

Duggar’s original prison release date was set for Aug. 12, 2032. As a result of the extension, Duggar is now scheduled for release on Oct. 2, 2032. He is serving the sentence in the prison FCI Seagovillee, near Dallas.

— With files from Global News’ Michelle Butterfield

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.