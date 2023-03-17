Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Mass to be held in honour of victims in Quebec town where pedestrians struck by truck

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2023 2:07 pm
WATCH: The close-knit community of Amqui, Quebec is remembering the two men killed after a truck ran down a group of pedestrians on the town's main street. Touria Izri reports on a community in mourning, and what neighbours are saying about the man accused of the attack.
A memorial mass will be held Friday evening in the Quebec town where two people were killed and nine injured when a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians.

Two men, Gérald Charest and Jean Lafrenière, died after being struck on Monday afternoon.

Read more: ‘Quebec is Amqui:’ Premier visits grief-stricken community after fatal crash

Police have said those injured in the crash range in age from less than a year old to 77, and on Thursday a Quebec City hospital said two injured adults remained in critical condition.

The mass will be held at Saint-Benoît-Joseph-Labre church in Amqui.

Read more: How residents in Amqui, Que. are ‘rallying’ in wake of fatal crash

A candlelight vigil was held in front of the church Thursday evening in the town about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Steeve Gagnon, 38, is facing two counts of dangerous driving causing death, and prosecutors have said more charges will follow.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

