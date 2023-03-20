Okanagan weather: Slightly cooler start to spring

The Okanagan will see a slightly cooler first day of spring this year with the forecast calling for a chance of showers and an afternoon high temperature that is approaching double digits.
Spring officially begins at 2:24 p.m. PDT and skies clear and sunshine returns into the first full day of spring on Tuesday.
Daytime highs clamber back into low double digits mid-week with sunny skies on Wednesday before more clouds roll back in to finish the week with a chance of precipitation.
A chance of showers or flurries on Friday ducks down daytime highs a touch into single digits.
The first weekend of spring will come with a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky and afternoon temperatures in high single digits.
