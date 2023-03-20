Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Slightly cooler start to spring

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 1:43 pm
Spring officially begins in the Okanagan Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
Spring officially begins in the Okanagan Monday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Okanagan will see a slightly cooler first day of spring this year with the forecast calling for a chance of showers and an afternoon high temperature that is approaching double digits.

Spring officially begins at 2:24 p.m. PDT and skies clear and sunshine returns into the first full day of spring on Tuesday.

Daytime highs clamber back into low double digits mid-week with sunny skies on Wednesday before more clouds roll back in to finish the week with a chance of precipitation.

A chance of showers or flurries on Friday ducks down daytime highs a touch into single digits.

The first weekend of spring will come with a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky and afternoon temperatures in high single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Canada
BC weatherWarm Weatherokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos WeatherShowers
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers