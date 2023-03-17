Cleanup underway after oil sheen found on Jackson Creek near Little Lake in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Retainment and cleanup continues after an oil sheen was found on Jackson Creek at the outlet to Little Lake on Thursday in Peterborough, Ont.

On Thursday public works began setting up barriers to contain a shiny residue discovered flowing into the lake from the Jackson Creek near the Holiday Inn hotel. Retainment work continued Thursday by city staff and independent contractors.

The City of Peterborough says the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks has been notified of the incident.

“The city immediately took action to contain and remove the contamination, consulted with an environmental consultant, and retained multiple remediation contractors to remove the contamination,” the city issued in a statement.

Several people on Thursday reported to Global News Peterborough that a smell from the contaminated area was “quite strong” and they shared concerns for wildlife.

The city on Friday afternoon says the investigation continues into the source of the contamination.

“There are known historical contaminations in the area associated with several properties,” the city stated.

1/2 Peterborough Public Health is aware of a potential "fuel oil spill" affecting Jackson Creek and Little Lake. The cause of the issue is believed to be from historical contamination of ground water. We are working with City Partners and the Ministry of Environment, — Peterborough Public Health (@Ptbohealth) March 17, 2023

Peterborough Public Health on Friday afternoon said the “fuel oil spill” is believed to be from historical contamination of groundwater.

The health unit said it is working with city partners and the Ministry of Environment to obtain more information, including “any results that could indicate a possible risk to human health.”

The city noted last summer it conducted remediation work on city-owned property identified as potential sources of contamination and installed a reactive barrier from November 2022 to January 2023 through a plan approved by the Ministry of the Environment.

“With the new contamination coming from an unknown source or sources, the city is working with the Ministry of the Environment on further investigation in the area and considering measures in addition to the immediate cleanup measures that are in place,” the city stated.