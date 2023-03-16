Edmonton Oilers dump Dallas Stars 4-1

Send this page to someone via email

Mattias Janmark scored twice as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers opened the scoring with 7:48 left in the first period.

Evan Bouchard passed in front to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who flicked a pass to Warren Foegele.

With Jake Oettinger pulled out of position, Foegele had the entire net to deposit his twelfth. Stuart Skinner made a great save off Max Domi late in a Stars power play.

Connor McDavid took the puck the other way and set up Janmark just as the penalty expired. It did register as a shorthanded goal.

McDavid had the Oilers best chance in the second. He took a shot on a two-on-one.

Jake Oettinger made a pad save, sending the rebound toward Evander Kane. It looked like a sure goal for Kane, but the puck skipped over his stick blade.

Halfway through the third, Wyatt Johnston hacked his own rebound past Skinner to reduce Edmonton’s lead to 2-1.

The Oilers replied 1:29 later when Connor McDavid fired home a power play wrister for his 57th. Janmark added an empty netter.

Skinner finished with 25 saves. Janmark also had two goals against Dallas in a 6-3 win on Dec. 21.

The Oilers, 38-23-8, will visit the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 12:30 p.m., game at 2 p.m.).