Video link
Headline link
Crime

1 person in custody after stabbing at Father Lacombe High School in Calgary

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted March 16, 2023 2:43 pm
Emergency crews responded to an alleged assault at Father Lacombe High School in southeast Calgary on Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Emergency crews responded to an alleged assault at Father Lacombe High School in southeast Calgary on Thursday morning. Alex Cummings/Global News
One person is in custody after emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing at Father Lacombe High School in southeast Calgary on Thursday morning.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, officers were called to school grounds just after 11 a.m.

Officers found a student with minor injuries and immediately placed the school on lockdown as they searched for the suspect, who is also believed to be a student.

One person was taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to students, the spokesperson said.

EMS confirmed a boy in his mid-teens was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition with soft tissue injuries.

In a statement to Global News, the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) said it deployed “extra resources” to help support students and staff.

“They have determined that the school is safe, and all other students and staff are safe. Classes will resume as normal in the afternoon,” said Joanna French, communications specialist for the CCSD.

“The safety of our students is paramount to all members of our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved.”

More to come…

