Crime

Peterborough police seek 6 suspects following robbery at apartment

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 2:14 pm
Peterborough police are investigating a robbery at an apartment on March 15, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are investigating a robbery at an apartment on March 15, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
Police in Peterborough, Ont., are seeking six suspects following a reported robbery on Wednesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, at around 9:30 p.m., officers were informed of a robbery which occurred four hours earlier at an apartment in the area of Aylmer and McDonnel streets.

Read more: Peterborough, Ont. police make arrest following reported robbery at residence

The victim reported six Black men, most in their mid-20s, had entered his apartment, threatened him with a knife, assaulted him and fled with a “significant amount” of property worth between $1,500 to $3,000. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The following are descriptions of the suspects provided to police:

  • Suspect No. 1:  Standing five-foot-seven, muscular with black hair in a French braid style. He was wearing a black ski mask, black unzipped sweater, tight T-shirt, white pants and red shoes.
  • Suspect No. 2: Standing five-foot-10 with a thin build, short black hair and stubble moustache. He was wearing a red True Religion sweater, blue jeans, black Nike Air Force shoes, black balaclava and mask, with a sweater hood over his head.
  • Suspect No. 3: Standing six-foot with a larger build. He was wearing a black Gucci sweater, with Gucci side bag, University Blue Jordan Ones, Versace boxers, a black ski mask, Versace glasses with gold-coloured frames. He was carrying a black cane with a handle with a dragon or serpent silver head with two red rubies for eyes.
  • Suspect No. 4: Standing six-foot-five with a lanky build and long black dreadlocks. He walked with a left-leg limp. He was wearing a purple camouflage Bape sweater, Gucci high top shoes with red highlighting and black colour snakeskin accents, gold frame glasses, a Diamond Cuban linked necklace with a rose gold diamond ‘TRAP’ pendant, a diamond star ring on the right pinky finger, diamond bracelet on the left wrist and two rope chain necklaces. He also had a cast on his right hand/wrist.
  • Suspect No. 5: Standing five-foot-five with a muscular build and dark goatee. He had brown hair in a bun.
  • Suspect No. 6: Standing around five-foot-10 with a medium build. He was wearing red and white Jordan IIs, a black Bape sweater, a white Louis Vuitton shirt, red Gucci track pants, yellow and black Versace boxers, a Cuban link bracelet on his wrist, a Cuban linked necklace with a circle pendant, two watches on left wrist (both white gold with diamonds— one watch had a green dial, the other a red dial), and a rose gold-coloured bracelet on the right wrist.
Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppers.ca.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Feds announce plans for ‘targeted reforms’ of bail system'
Feds announce plans for ‘targeted reforms’ of bail system
RobberyPeterborough Police ServiceArmed RobberyPeterborough crimeHome InvasionAylmer StreetPeterborough robberyRobbery Suspectssuspect descriptions
