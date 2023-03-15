Menu

Crime

Traffic stop leads to cocaine, meth bust on Manitoba highway: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 3:07 pm
All three people in a car pulled over near Powerview/Pine Falls, Man., are facing charges after police say meth and cocaine was found in the vehicle. View image in full screen
All three people in a car pulled over near Powerview/Pine Falls, Man., are facing charges after police say meth and cocaine was found in the vehicle. RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say officers found cocaine and meth after pulling over a vehicle on a highway near Powerview/Pine Falls early Tuesday.

Powerview RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Provincial Road 304, north of Powerview/Pine Falls, around 1:40 a.m.

Read more: Winnipeg cops seize $7 million in cocaine, meth as part of interprovincial drug investigation

While the driver provided his license, the two passengers gave officers names false names, police said in a release Wednesday.

A 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested for obstruction.

Police say an officer noticed what they describe as a small baggie containing a “white powdery substance believed to be cocaine” on a seat in the vehicle.

That’s when the 30-year-old male driver was also arrested.

Read more: Opium-laced rugs, raids on Maples-area homes part of $3.4 million Winnipeg drug bust

A search of the vehicle found roughly 348 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of meth and an undisclosed amount of cash, police say.

All three people in the car are facing charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

DrugsWinnipeg crimeCocaineManitoba RCMPMethTraffic StoptraffickingPowerview RCMPPowerview-Pine Falls
