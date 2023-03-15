Traffic stop leads to cocaine, meth bust on Manitoba highway: RCMP

See more sharing options

Manitoba RCMP say officers found cocaine and meth after pulling over a vehicle on a highway near Powerview/Pine Falls early Tuesday.

Powerview RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Provincial Road 304, north of Powerview/Pine Falls, around 1:40 a.m.

While the driver provided his license, the two passengers gave officers names false names, police said in a release Wednesday.

A 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested for obstruction.

Police say an officer noticed what they describe as a small baggie containing a “white powdery substance believed to be cocaine” on a seat in the vehicle.

That’s when the 30-year-old male driver was also arrested.

A search of the vehicle found roughly 348 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of meth and an undisclosed amount of cash, police say.

All three people in the car are facing charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking.