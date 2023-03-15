Menu

Crime

Police trying to identify homicide victim found at scene of Oshawa house fire

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 11:28 am
Click to play video: 'Durham Police now searching for clues after Oshawa fire deemed a homicide'
Durham Police now searching for clues after Oshawa fire deemed a homicide
Police are looking to the public for help in identifying a homicide victim found at the scene of a house fire in Oshawa last week after investigators “exhausted all traditional means of identification.”

Police said officers were called to a home on Court Street at around 9:50 a.m. on March 6 to assist Oshawa fire crews.

Firefighters extinguished a blaze at the home and one person was found dead inside.

One day later, police said its homicide unit had taken over investigating the blaze after a post-mortem was completed that “determined the victim suffered trauma to the body, which investigators believe is indicative of a homicide.”

Read more: Major crimes unit investigating after Oshawa fire deemed a homicide

The Ontario Fire Marshal also deemed the fire suspicious in nature, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Fire chief Derrick Clark said it looked like the blaze started in multiple spots.

Police said the victim was described as a man, around 25 years old, five-foot-11 to six-feet tall, and 160 to 190 pounds.

His hair was shaved at the sides with two long braids, was possibly of southeast Asian decent and might have gone by the nickname “Ox,” investigators said.

Trending Now

“If this likeness is familiar to you or if anyone has new information, they are asked to contact the Major Crimes Homicide Unit,” police said.

Police trying to identify homicide victim found at scene of Oshawa house fire - image View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police
Oshawa Durham Regional Police Durham Police Oshawa crime Oshawa homicide Oshawa house fire court street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

