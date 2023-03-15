Menu

School cancellations around southern Manitoba on Wednesday, March 15

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 7:53 am
The latest cancellations in Manitoba. View image in full screen
The latest cancellations in Manitoba. Global News
Here’s a list of school and other cancellations around Southern Manitoba for Wednesday, March 15th 2023.

This list will be updated as more cancellations come in.

The Perimeter Highway and the Trans-Canada Highway on both sides of Winnipeg were closed by Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure late Tuesday night, and remain closed early Wednesday.

Read more: Perimeter Highway, part of Highway 1 closed due to blowing snow

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Prairie Rose School Division: Region B Schools
Seine River School Division – no in-person learning for students. Staff, do not report to the workplace

Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude)

École Notre-Dame (ND de Lourdes)

BUS CANCELLATIONS:

Division scolaire franco-manitobaine:

  • Pointe-des-Chênes (Sainte-Anne)
  • Lagimodière (Lorette)
  • Gabrielle-Roy (IDC)
  • Réal-Bérard (Saint-Pierre)
  • Saint-Jean-Baptiste
  • Sainte-Agathe
  • Noël-Ritchot (Saint-Norbert)
  • École Saint-Joachim
