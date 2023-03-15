School cancellations around southern Manitoba on Wednesday, March 15

See more sharing options

Here’s a list of school and other cancellations around Southern Manitoba for Wednesday, March 15th 2023.

This list will be updated as more cancellations come in.

The Perimeter Highway and the Trans-Canada Highway on both sides of Winnipeg were closed by Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure late Tuesday night, and remain closed early Wednesday.

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Prairie Rose School Division: Region B Schools

Seine River School Division – no in-person learning for students. Staff, do not report to the workplace

Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude)

École Notre-Dame (ND de Lourdes)

BUS CANCELLATIONS:

Division scolaire franco-manitobaine: