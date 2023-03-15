School cancellations around southern Manitoba on Wednesday, March 15

Here’s a list of school and other cancellations around Southern Manitoba for Wednesday, March 15th 2023.
This list will be updated as more cancellations come in.
The Perimeter Highway and the Trans-Canada Highway on both sides of Winnipeg were closed by Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure late Tuesday night, and remain closed early Wednesday.
SCHOOL CLOSURES:
Prairie Rose School Division: Region B Schools
Seine River School Division – no in-person learning for students. Staff, do not report to the workplace
Trending Now
Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude)
École Notre-Dame (ND de Lourdes)
BUS CANCELLATIONS:
Division scolaire franco-manitobaine:
- Pointe-des-Chênes (Sainte-Anne)
- Lagimodière (Lorette)
- Gabrielle-Roy (IDC)
- Réal-Bérard (Saint-Pierre)
- Saint-Jean-Baptiste
- Sainte-Agathe
- Noël-Ritchot (Saint-Norbert)
- École Saint-Joachim
More on Canada
- Russian fighter jet collides with U.S. drone, causes crash. What we know
- Flair aircraft seizures came after months of missed payments and defaults, lessor says
- Canadians uninterested in King Charles’ coronation, British monarchy, survey suggests
- Michelin to expand facilities in N.S. with $300M investment, Trudeau offers support
Comments