Highway 1 from Headingley to Elie closed due to blowing snow

Strong winds and blowing snow have forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 1 heading west.
The province tweeted just before 8 p.m. that the Trans-Canada between Headingley and Elie is shut down.
Winds out of the south have been blowing at 50 kilometres an hour and gusting to 70 at times for much of Tuesday. Environment Canada says the wind is expected to subside to about 20 km/h at around 10 p.m.
Several people have told 680 CJOB of icy conditions on the Perimeter Highway as well.
