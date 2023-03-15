Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Attempted abduction on Penticton Indian Band land

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 10:14 am
The Penticton Indian Band has issued a warning to the public following an attempted abduction over the weekend. View image in full screen
The Penticton Indian Band has issued a warning to the public following an attempted abduction over the weekend. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Penticton Indian Band has issued a warning to the public following what it calls a very serious and alarming incident.

On Saturday, March 11 in the early afternoon, band officials say there was an attempted abduction on Westhills Road leading to Upper Westhills.

Click to play video: 'Penticton Indian Band targeted by racist vandalism'
Penticton Indian Band targeted by racist vandalism

They say a man followed and tried to verbally command a woman to get into his truck.

Story continues below advertisement

The man repeatedly approached the woman in an effort to get her into the vehicle. She was able to get away when another vehicle approached them.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 50s or 60s with a heavy build and white hair.

Trending Now

The man was driving a full-size, older model white truck with a canopy. The licence plate, make and model of the truck are unknown at this time.

Read more: Community safety review finds Penticton needs more help to address concerns

Officials are asking the public not to approach the vehicle or the suspect if seen in public.

If anyone has any information or has seen the vehicle or man fitting the description, they are being asked to contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

More on Crime
RCMPpentictonpenticton rcmpPenticton Indian Bandattempted abductionPIBPenticton attempted abduction
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers