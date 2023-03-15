Attempted abduction on Penticton Indian Band land

Send this page to someone via email

The Penticton Indian Band has issued a warning to the public following what it calls a very serious and alarming incident.

On Saturday, March 11 in the early afternoon, band officials say there was an attempted abduction on Westhills Road leading to Upper Westhills.

They say a man followed and tried to verbally command a woman to get into his truck.

The man repeatedly approached the woman in an effort to get her into the vehicle. She was able to get away when another vehicle approached them.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 50s or 60s with a heavy build and white hair.

The man was driving a full-size, older model white truck with a canopy. The licence plate, make and model of the truck are unknown at this time.

Officials are asking the public not to approach the vehicle or the suspect if seen in public.

If anyone has any information or has seen the vehicle or man fitting the description, they are being asked to contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.