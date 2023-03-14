Menu

Crime

Driver charged after truck wheel flies off along Highway 404 in Toronto: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 5:12 pm
The driver of a commercial vehicle has been charged after a wheel broke off along Highway 404. View image in full screen
The driver of a commercial vehicle has been charged after a wheel broke off along Highway 404. OPP HSD / Twitter
The driver of a transport truck has been charged after a wheel came off along Highway 404 in Toronto, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said the incident occurred on Tuesday, along Highway 404 at Finch Avenue.

Police said the commercial vehicle lost its rear passenger side wheel.

Read more: Driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after vehicle hit by truck tire on Highway 400

“Fortunately, the wheel did not strike any other vehicle,” police said in a tweet.

Officers said the 38-year-old driver and company owner has been charged.

Lanes were closed temporarily but have reopened.

