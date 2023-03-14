Driver charged after truck wheel flies off along Highway 404 in Toronto: OPP

See more sharing options

The driver of a transport truck has been charged after a wheel came off along Highway 404 in Toronto, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said the incident occurred on Tuesday, along Highway 404 at Finch Avenue.

Police said the commercial vehicle lost its rear passenger side wheel.

“Fortunately, the wheel did not strike any other vehicle,” police said in a tweet.

Officers said the 38-year-old driver and company owner has been charged.

Lanes were closed temporarily but have reopened.

Wheel off – #Hwy404/Finch, commercial vehicle lost rear passenger side wheel. Fortunately, the wheel did not strike any other vehicle. 38 year old driver/company owner charged. All lanes have now reopened. #TorontoOPP pic.twitter.com/EW4e3GKe5e — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 14, 2023