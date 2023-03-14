Driver charged after truck wheel flies off along Highway 404 in Toronto: OPP

The driver of a transport truck has been charged after a wheel came off along Highway 404 in Toronto, police say.
Ontario Provincial Police said the incident occurred on Tuesday, along Highway 404 at Finch Avenue.
Police said the commercial vehicle lost its rear passenger side wheel.
“Fortunately, the wheel did not strike any other vehicle,” police said in a tweet.
Officers said the 38-year-old driver and company owner has been charged.
Lanes were closed temporarily but have reopened.
