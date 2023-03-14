B.C. government announces new energy action framework for fossil fuel projects

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government has implemented an approvals framework aimed at ensuring oil-and-gas sector projects fit within B.C.’s climate commitments.

The province made the announcement Tuesday, as it issued a B.C. environmental assessment certificate to Cedar LNG Partners LP for the proposed Cedar LNG project in northwestern British Columbia.

Under the new energy framework, the province will require all proposed LNG facilities in or entering the environmental assessment process to pass an emissions test with a credible plan to be net zero by 2030.

There will also be a regulatory emissions cap for the oil-and-gas industry to ensure B.C. meets its 2030 emissions reduction target for the sector.

“Our new energy action framework will help us meet our climate targets and build a better future for all British Columbians, especially our kids and grandkids, in a clean-energy economy,” B.C. Premier David Eby said.

“Our work on the climate crisis and our commitment to the next generation requires everyone, including the oil-and-gas sector, to do their part to reduce emissions.”

The new framework will also establish a clean energy and major projects office to fast-track investment in clean energy and technology and create good, sustainable jobs in the transition to a cleaner economy, Eby said.

The Haisla Nation-led Cedar LNG project will be the largest First Nations majority-owned infrastructure project in Canada.

The project will be one of the lowest-emitting facilities of its kind in the world, and explore ways to enhance environmental performance and lower emissions to near zero by 2030.

The Haisla Nation is partnered with Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline on the project.

“We are setting a new standard for responsible and sustainable energy development that protects the environment and our traditional way of life,” Haisla Nation Chief Councillor Crystal Smith said.

“We are grateful to government, our LNG industry partners, neighbouring nations, and other stakeholders whose collaboration and support are helping to make Cedar LNG a reality.”

The federal government has also committed to implementing a nationwide cap on oil and gas sector emissions as part of Canada’s climate plan.

In order to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030, companies could adopt best-in-class technology to reduce emissions as much as possible and offset their remaining emissions through high-quality, verified carbon offset projects.

This new requirement will help ensure that proposed LNG facilities meet the province’s condition that LNG development fits within B.C.’s legislated climate targets.