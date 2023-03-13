Manitoba First Nation declares state of emergency after fire at elders complex

Send this page to someone via email

A First Nation in northeastern Manitoba has declared a state of emergency after fire tore through an elders complex, displacing dozens of residents.

An electrical fire destroyed a nine-unit building in Shamattawa First Nation, more than 700 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, late last week.

Chief Jordna Hill says the community’s only fire truck was in Winnipeg for repairs at the time and they may be without one until next year because the winter ice roads will soon be closed.

The community is also dealing with a mental health crisis after a mother and her daughter died by suicide.

Hill says he is concerned the fire will add to the state of mental well-being in Shamattawa.

He is calling on the provincial and federal governments to adequately fund fire prevention measures, long-term mental health resources and housing.