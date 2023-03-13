Menu

Canada

Manitoba First Nation declares state of emergency after fire at elders complex

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2023 4:53 pm
Shamattawa First Nation Chief Jordna Hill issued a state of emergency on Monday, after an electrical fire destroyed a nine-unit elders complex because the community's only fire truck was in Winnipeg for repairs. Hill said that the community is still running off-grid on diesel fuel and experiencing water quality issues and that residents — seventy per cent of whom are younger than 30 — are also grappling with addictions.
A First Nation in northeastern Manitoba has declared a state of emergency after fire tore through an elders complex, displacing dozens of residents.

An electrical fire destroyed a nine-unit building in Shamattawa First Nation, more than 700 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, late last week.

Chief Jordna Hill says the community’s only fire truck was in Winnipeg for repairs at the time and they may be without one until next year because the winter ice roads will soon be closed.

Read more: 14-month-old dead after being hit by car in Shamattawa First Nation

The community is also dealing with a mental health crisis after a mother and her daughter died by suicide.

Hill says he is concerned the fire will add to the state of mental well-being in Shamattawa.

Story continues below advertisement

He is calling on the provincial and federal governments to adequately fund fire prevention measures, long-term mental health resources and housing.

