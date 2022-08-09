14-month-old dead after being hit by car in Shamattawa First Nation

RCMP is investigating after the tragic death of a 14-month-old girl, who was hit by a car in Shamattawa First Nation.
Police say it happened on August 7, just before 7 p.m. The girl was on a driveway when she went in front of a stationary vehicle.
The driver was unaware the child was outside, and when they started to drive, the child was hit.
Police say no criminality is suspected in the investigation.
