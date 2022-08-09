Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Investigations

14-month-old dead after being hit by car in Shamattawa First Nation

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 10:57 pm
Click to play video: '14-month-old girl dead after being hit by car in Shamattawa' 14-month-old girl dead after being hit by car in Shamattawa
A 14-month-old girl is dead after being hit by a car in Shamattawa First Nation.

RCMP is investigating after the tragic death of a 14-month-old girl, who was hit by a car in Shamattawa First Nation.

Police say it happened on August 7, just before 7 p.m. The girl was on a driveway when she went in front of a stationary vehicle.

Trending Stories

RELATED: Toddler hit and killed by truck on farm: Pembina Valley RCMP

The driver was unaware the child was outside, and when they started to drive, the child was hit.

Police say no criminality is suspected in the investigation.

 

RCMP tagCar tagShamattawa tag14-month-old tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers